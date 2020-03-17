Supreme Court directs CS Sindh to submit report in alleged illegal appointments in police case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh to submit report on alleged illegal appointments in Sindh Police in two weeks

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice expressed annoyance over absence of Sindh government's representative and asked why the provincial government's official did not appear before the court.

He said the lower level employees were punished for the illegal appointments and no action was taken against concerned officers.

The court sought report from the Chief Secretary Sindh and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.