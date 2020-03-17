UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Directs CS Sindh To Submit Report In Alleged Illegal Appointments In Police Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:04 PM

Supreme Court directs CS Sindh to submit report in alleged illegal appointments in police case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh to submit report on alleged illegal appointments in Sindh Police in two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh to submit report on alleged illegal appointments in Sindh Police in two weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice expressed annoyance over absence of Sindh government's representative and asked why the provincial government's official did not appear before the court.

He said the lower level employees were punished for the illegal appointments and no action was taken against concerned officers.

The court sought report from the Chief Secretary Sindh and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Police From Government Court

Recent Stories

ESMA achieves significant change in consumer cultu ..

1 hour ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

2 minutes ago

WHO calls for 'boldest actions' from all European ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 114 COVID-19 Cases, 10 People Get ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Moves to Fill Administration Vacancies With ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Govt. declares health emergency: Nasir Hussa ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.