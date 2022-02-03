UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Directs Election Commission Of Pakistan To Submit Details Of Re-poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Supreme Court directs Election Commission of Pakistan to submit details of re-poll

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit details of re-poll in Tehsil Sarai Naurang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit details of re-poll in Tehsil Sarai Naurang.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

The ECP had ordered re-polling at six polling stations in Lakki Marwat's Sarai Naurang where women were barred from casting votes during the first phase of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's (K-P) local body elections last month.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Bandial said that constitutional and legal institutions should be independent and sovereign.

Advocate Kamran Murtaza's counsel Latif Khosa said that a re-poll was ordered in Sarai Naurang after the situation deteriorated during the election of the chairperson.

He said that no votes were cast at only one polling station in the tehsil and voting at others was held as per schedule.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked about the incident of firing outside the women's polling station which resulted in one person being killed.

He said that according to the returning officer's report the ECP had ordered for a re-poll owing to the deteriorating law-and-order situation.

He said that women did not go out to cast their votes out of fear.

Advocate Latif Khosa maintained that he believed in the sovereignty of the ECP as he was not affiliated with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). However, the commission should have submitted a fair report, he added.

Chief Justice Bandial said that there were a total of 108 polling stations in the constituency and the JUI had won.

He said that constitutional and legal institutions should be independent and sovereign.

The ECP's director-general law pleaded the court for additional time to submit their reply.

Kamran Murtaza said that the ECP had ordered a re-poll on February 13 and requested the court to make a decision on the case before that date.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned until February 8.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Firing Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Local Body Elections Election Commission Of Pakistan Lakki Marwat February Women From Court

Recent Stories

IOC Representatives to Meet With Tennis Star Peng ..

IOC Representatives to Meet With Tennis Star Peng Shuai in Beijing - IOC Preside ..

2 minutes ago
 RT France Says Investigation by French Watchdog Wa ..

RT France Says Investigation by French Watchdog Was Planned, Linked to Ban in Ge ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, China Against Confrontation in Asia-Pacifi ..

Russia, China Against Confrontation in Asia-Pacific in Alliances - Beijing

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian Blogger Protasevich Plans to File Lawsu ..

Belarusian Blogger Protasevich Plans to File Lawsuit Against Ryanair

2 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of minister's father

CM condoles death of minister's father

2 minutes ago
 Parts of Kashmir to receive fresh rains, snowfall

Parts of Kashmir to receive fresh rains, snowfall

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>