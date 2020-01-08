Supreme Court directs FBR to submit illegal tax refund report within 15 days

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to complete its investigation related to illegal tax refund matter and submit a report within 15 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to complete its investigation related to illegal tax refund matter and submit a report within 15 days.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed heard the case related to undue refund of taxes. FBR's Acting Chairperson Nosheen Javed appeared before the top court and informed it that Chairman Shabbar Zaidi could not attend the proceedings due to sickness.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP expressed concern over non-submission of report regarding illegal tax refunds by the FBR, remarking that the department was not heeding to the court orders.

The judges were not sitting there only to listen stories as the country had suffered a loss of billions of rupees but no one was worried for that.

He remarked the FBR chairperson could not sit inside her home if the lost money pertained to her. Why the investigations had not been completed within three months time given by the court, he asked.

The top court then ordered the FBR to complete investigations into the illegal tax refund matter within 15 days and adjourned the case for two weeks.