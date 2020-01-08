UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Directs FBR To Submit Illegal Tax Refund Report Within 15 Days

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:09 PM

Supreme Court directs FBR to submit illegal tax refund report within 15 days

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to complete its investigation related to illegal tax refund matter and submit a report within 15 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to complete its investigation related to illegal tax refund matter and submit a report within 15 days.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed heard the case related to undue refund of taxes. FBR's Acting Chairperson Nosheen Javed appeared before the top court and informed it that Chairman Shabbar Zaidi could not attend the proceedings due to sickness.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP expressed concern over non-submission of report regarding illegal tax refunds by the FBR, remarking that the department was not heeding to the court orders.

The judges were not sitting there only to listen stories as the country had suffered a loss of billions of rupees but no one was worried for that.

He remarked the FBR chairperson could not sit inside her home if the lost money pertained to her. Why the investigations had not been completed within three months time given by the court, he asked.

The top court then ordered the FBR to complete investigations into the illegal tax refund matter within 15 days and adjourned the case for two weeks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Money FBR Top Billion Court

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Decries Iran's Missile Attack on US B ..

17 seconds ago

Decline in temperature increases air pollution

1 minute ago

CNG stations to remain open in Sindh on Jan 10

2 minutes ago

Joint media brief on Exercise Sea Guardians 2020

2 minutes ago

Minister asks all depts to review their laws, rule ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Nissan Chief Ghosn Says Ready to Stand Trial An ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.