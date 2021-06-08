Supreme Court directs federal, provincial housing secretaries to submit reports on allotment of Govt residences

UrduPoint.com
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the federal and provincial secretaries of housing ministries to submit concise reports on allotments of government residences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Federal and provincial secretaries of housing ministries to submit concise reports on allotments of government residences.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the case regarding irregularities in the allotment of official residences.

The court also sought details regarding illegal occupation on government houses. The bench asked how many houses were illegally allotted and how many government employees had double allotment? The bench also issued notice to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Advocate General Islamabad on a petition, filed by a retired government employee Abdul Hanan.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice remarked that those responsible for giving false report to the court, would be sent to jail.

He asked how many government houses had been repossessed by the Federation? He asked to whom vacated homes were allotted? The Additional Attorney General said that the re-possessed houses were allotted to government officials according to the waiting list.

The petitioner said that some employees had constructed houses on government plots and rented out them to the private individuals while they themselves reside in official residences.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan said that the some government employees had also made double allotment.

The Chief Justice said that the state office was not narrating the exact information.

He said that the some government employees had rented out government residences.

The court summoned the report and adjourned the hearing of the case till date in office.

