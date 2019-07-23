UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Directs FIA To Submit Inquiry Report About AC Judge Arshad Malik Video Controversy In Three Weeks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:55 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to complete its probe in the video leak controversy involving accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik within three weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to complete its probe in the video leak controversy involving accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik within three weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the three identical petitions filed by Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, Sohail Akhtar and Tariq Asad on the video scandal.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that the court would ascertain the truth of all allegations against the judge before proceeding in the matter.

The Attorney General informed the court that the FIA had arrested Mian Tariq Mahmood, a central suspect whom judge Malik had accused of making a controversial video concerning him.

He said that there was no need to form a judicial commission as a separate forum existed to deal with such matters.

Upon this the Chief Justice remarked that the apex court would examine all evidence to prevent any loss being incurred by anyone.

He remarked that the court would not take a leap in the dark.

The chief justice observed that the judicial commission, if constituted, could only give its opinion on the matter and not pass any judgement.

He remarked that it was strange that those interested in the release of Nawaz had not yet approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) because that was the only real forum to get relief. "Only the high court can give relief to Nawaz Sharif," he added.

He remarked that the leaked-video scandal along with the alleged misconduct of the accountability court judge would not go unattended. "However we are not in a hurry, we don't want a prejudiced trial," he added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that they had to establish the truth. "We are looking for remedy for those who are aggrieved.We want to protect integrity of institution. We are not just examining the allegations of complainant," he added.

The bench subsequently directed the FIA to complete its probe in the matter within three weeks and also asked the attorney general to ensure the inquiry is completed in a timely manner.

