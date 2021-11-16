The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action on report of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) regarding alleged irregularities in property units of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

The bench instructed the Director General (DG) FIA to submit report with the bench regarding the 7143 property units of ETPB within one month.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed passed the order during hearing the sumo moto case regarding the Kark Hindu Temple.

The top court ordered the AGP to complete the audit report over the property of ETPB within two months.

The chairman of the board was directed to ensure provision of all record to AGP in this regard.

At the outset of hearing, the apex court also directed the FIA to assist ETPB in evacuation of its property. The court also sought report over funds set up for the help of Peshawar Church affectees.

The lawyer of ETPB Akram Chaudhry adopted the stance that his department had submitted the property's details on directives of the bench.

The trust was owning a total of 48 thousands properties, he said.

Chairman Minority Commission, Shoaib Sadal informed the bench that an audit of the properties was also done in the past on directives of top court. Irregularities were found in 7143 properties in report of auditor general, he said, adding that the AGP was provided less than 50% record.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police Sindh (IGP) produced the report on the directives of the court regarding an attack on minority leader Dr. Ramesh Kumar. The report said the police had registered First Information Report (FIR) on application of Dr. Ramesh Kumar.

However, Dr. Ramesh's opponent Sajid Mehmood also appeared before the court and adopted the stance that he was serving as chief executive enterprises funds. He said he was neighbor of Dr. Ramesh Kumar, adding that Dr. Kumar and his guards harassed him.

The Chief Justice observed that if they were neighbors then they should resolve the dispute with mutual discussion.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned for one month.