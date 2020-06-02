Supreme Court directs FPCCI to resolve issue regarding nominations for SAARC Chamber of Commerce, Industry officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to resolve the issue regarding nominations of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in five days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to resolve the issue regarding nominations of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in five days.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court constituted a committee consisting of one representative from each side.

Justice Bandial expressed annoyance over the controversial representation at the international level and said was a shame to quarrel in front of twelve countries, he added.

He said he would defend the Pakistani flag in any case and asked what sort of businessmen were they who did not knew the interest of the country.

He said if FPCCI officials did not took into account the national interest, they would be banned forever.

Don't discredit the country globally through mutual squabbles and quarrels, he added.

The court was informed that the nominees for the next term were to be nominated by Pakistan according to the SAARC constitution. The court was also informed that there were conflicts over SAARC nominations between FPCCI groups.

Justice Bandial said the court had formed a two-member committee.

Advocate Aamir Rana said the court should put three Names instead of two. The bench asked the counsel to not interfere in court affairs.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Amin reprimanded lawyer Aamir Rana, upon which he apologized to the court.

Justice Bandial asked the counsel to pay a fine of Rs 100,000 and submit the receipt to the Supreme Court.

The counsel said he would deposit amount in the corona relief fund.