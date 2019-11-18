Supreme Court directs govt not to sell Pakistan Steel Mills land

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : Supreme Court Monday directed the government not to sell Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) land as it was pubic property.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case filed by the Ministry of Industries and Production regarding shortage of funds and gratuities to former PSM employees.

During the course of proceedings, the deputy advocate general representing the government said the PSM had not sufficient funds to pay salaries and provident funds to the employees.

He said the ministry was selling PSM's a piece of land in order to pay outstanding dues its staffers.

Upon this Justice Gulzar Ahmed said the PSM's land was owned by the people and it could not be sold out.

He expressed his disappointment over the performance of the PSM and said why not the apex court should take notice of the it.

He said the PSM's output is zero as it had been ruined by the responsible people to fill their own pockets.

He said the PSM was once a huge institution and hundreds of other steel mills use to operate with the help of it. cars, trucks and even rockets were prepared in the PSM, he added.

The court dismissed the government's application against the order to freeze accounts of the Ministry of Industry and Production.

The Federal government's application was dismissed over withdrawal of petition.

The government counsel said Sindh High Court had withdrawn its order. The appeal became ineffective after the order was withdrawn, he added.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned for 15 days.