Supreme Court Directs Govt To Complete Investigation Of Bahria Icon Tower Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:39 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the government to complete the investigation into Bahria Icon Tower case, and submit a copy of the final reference by July 6.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the government to complete the investigation into Bahria Icon Tower case, and submit a copy of the final reference by July 6.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed issued the order during the hearing of Dr Dinshah's bail application.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed anger over the non-arrest of co-accused Zain Malik, son-in-law of Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz.

Justice Qazi Amin asked as to why the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not arrest Zain Malik as he and Dr Dinshah were 50% partners, and had become his facilitator. He also asked about the chief minister, who had approved lallocation of land for Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi.

Justice Amin asked why NAB was protecting the accused from the law and whether it was right to build a magnificent building on the state land.

The NAB prosecutor said the land of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim was allotted for Bahria Icon Tower.

Advocate Mian Rauf, counsel for Dr Dinshah, said that his client became Advisor to the Chief Minister in September 2008 while the land for Bahria Icon Tower was allotted in April 2008.

Justice Bandial asked whether Dr Dinshah had a feud with the government before he became an Adviser.

Justice Qazi Amin said there was no need to look ibto the documents for such things as everything was written on the wall.

Later the case was adjourned till July 6.

