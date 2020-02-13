Supreme Court directs govt to pay back Rs 172 billion to workers welfare fund

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the federal government to pay back Rs 172 billion in Workers Welfare Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Federal government to pay back Rs 172 billion in Workers Welfare Fund.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court asked the government to spend Federation fund's Rs 172 billion on workers welfare.

Additional Advocate General Sindh Barrister Shabbir Shah said that the Sindh government had submitted two reports.

He said that 18 companies had given Rs 12 billion while 222 companies were on stay order and they did not deposit funds. Out of four years, funds of one year were deposited, he added.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that if there was some money left over after the scheme, then funds be deposited in the national exchequer.

The Additional Advocate General Sindh said that companies deposit five percent of their deposit in the Workers Welfare Fund which was spent on worker welfare.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked what action was taken against companies that were not depositing funds.

The Additional Advocate General Sindh said that companies filed new applications every year.

The companies have to pay billions of rupees, he added.

Worker Abdul Rehman said that the government had withdrawn Rs 172 billion from the Workers Welfare Fund. He said that Sindh and the federal governments did not spend on the welfare of theworkers.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.