Supreme Court directs IPC Ministry to form Gun and Country Club Management Committee in two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry to constitute the Gun and Country Club Management Committee in two weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the bench asked the ministry to form a committee with the consent of club members which should comprise active members.

Justice Bandial said the court wanted that the Federal Cabinet should decide about the future of the club. The new management committee should be formed according to the procedure submitted by the Inter-Provincial Ministry.

Later, the case was adjourned for two weeks.