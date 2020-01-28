UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Directs IPC Ministry To Form Gun And Country Club Management Committee In Two Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:19 PM

Supreme Court directs IPC Ministry to form Gun and Country Club Management Committee in two weeks

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry to constitute the Gun and Country Club Management Committee in two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry to constitute the Gun and Country Club Management Committee in two weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the bench asked the ministry to form a committee with the consent of club members which should comprise active members.

Justice Bandial said the court wanted that the Federal Cabinet should decide about the future of the club. The new management committee should be formed according to the procedure submitted by the Inter-Provincial Ministry.

Later, the case was adjourned for two weeks.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan passes away i ..

17 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

36 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

36 minutes ago

Qatari Emir Accepts Resignation of Prime Minister

1 minute ago

Guardiola anxious not to upset fans over Etihad co ..

1 minute ago

Dilapidated buildings pose serious threat in Rawal ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.