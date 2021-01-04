UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Directs KP Govt To Submit Reply Over Petition Filed Against Anti-narcotics Act

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:30 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to submit its reply in petitions filed by the federal government and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) challenging the KP Anti Narcotics Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to submit its reply in petitions filed by the Federal government and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) challenging the KP Anti Narcotics Act.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case seeking setting aside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 2019 being Parallel Legislation.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Raja Inam counsel for ANF said that the legislation on drugs was the prerogative of the federation.

He said that the provincial government practically suspended the federal government act after implementation of KP Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 2019.

He said that all ANF cases were being quashed due to repeal of the federal law.

The counsel said there were also international conventions and laws on drugs.

He said that the 1997 law was enacted in accordance with the United Nations guidelines.

He said that the KP Assembly did not consider Article 143 of the Constitution.

He pleaded that the court should declare the KP Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 2019 against the Constitution.

He pleaded the court to stop implementation of provincial law.

The court rejected the plea to stay the implementation of the provincial law till the verdict of the case.

Justice Mushir Alam said that it was important to hear the position of the Attorney General and the provincial government.

The court directed the provincial government to submit reply and adjourned hearing of the case till next week.

