UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Directs KP Govt To Submit Reply Over Regularisation Of Grade-17 Contract Employees

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:55 PM

Supreme Court directs KP govt to submit reply over regularisation of Grade-17 contract employees

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government to submit a report about the regularisation of contract employees of the Public Safety & Police Complaints Commission in Grade-17.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government to submit a report about the regularisation of contract employees of the Public Safety & Police Complaints Commission in Grade-17.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case regarding the regularisation of contractual employees of KP Public Safety & Police Complaints Commission.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz asked the employees' lawyer as to how the petitioners were promoted without any test / examination by the Public Service Commission.

Justice Mazahar asked as to why a scrutiny committee had not yet been formed on the issue.

The employees' counsel said the services of all except a few contract employees had been regularised.

The civil judges were also appointed without a competitive examination, he added.

Upon this, Justice Ijaz responded that the lower judiciary judges were not appointed through the Public Service Commission as there was a different criteria for the appointments.

The CJP remarked that the court could not regularize the service of anyone as it was the job of government.

The KP Advocate General said all the employees had been upgraded. Since the employees had filed a contempt of court petition, so they were also regularized.

The chief justice said the courts could not regularize the services of employees.

Later, the court sought a reply from the KP Government on the issue of recruitment of employees in Grade 17 and summoned the KP Advocate General in person on the next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Job All From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE FNC General Secretariat, Bahraini Shura Counci ..

1 minute ago

Six held with contraband

6 minutes ago

Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

50 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

6 minutes ago

Musical Concert organized to mark 246th Independen ..

7 minutes ago

Road safety seminar at Sargodha press club

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.