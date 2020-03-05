UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Directs Law Enforcement Agencies To Arrest Murderer Of Former AGP Sardar Aslam

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:22 PM

Supreme Court directs law enforcement agencies to arrest murderer of former AGP Sardar Aslam

The Supreme Court Thursday directed the police and other law enforcement agencies to arrest murderer of former Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Sardar Aslam and disposed of the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday directed the police and other law enforcement agencies to arrest murderer of former Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Sardar Aslam and disposed of the case.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked about the progress regarding arrest of accused Rooh Ullah.

The additional attorney general said that the law enforcement agencies were trying to trace the accused and all resources would be utilized for his arrest.

Chief Justice Gulzar said the accused ran to Afghanistan and he was absconder since many years.

The counsel for the petitioner said that the accused owned a house in Peshawar and he often visited his house.

The Chief Justice asked the counsel why he did not inform the police when the accused visited his house.

The counsel said that there was no criminal exchange agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Supreme Court disposed of the case by ordering police and all concerned agencies to take action to arrest the accused.

The court ruled that if the applicant was not satisfied with the role of the police and the relevant agencies, he could approach the Supreme Court again.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Afghanistan Peshawar Supreme Court Police Exchange Progress Sajjad Ali Criminals All Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Saudi records three new coronavirus cases

10 minutes ago

20-bed hospital providing first aid near Gaddafi S ..

49 minutes ago

Setting the Stage for the New Age, HUAWEI Y7p Goes ..

52 minutes ago

Students delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Auth ..

2 minutes ago

World Logistics Passport and ADGM’s green financ ..

55 minutes ago

US Gov't to Withhold Money From Sanctuary Cities P ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.