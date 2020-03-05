Supreme Court directs law enforcement agencies to arrest murderer of former AGP Sardar Aslam

The Supreme Court Thursday directed the police and other law enforcement agencies to arrest murderer of former Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Sardar Aslam and disposed of the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday directed the police and other law enforcement agencies to arrest murderer of former Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Sardar Aslam and disposed of the case.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked about the progress regarding arrest of accused Rooh Ullah.

The additional attorney general said that the law enforcement agencies were trying to trace the accused and all resources would be utilized for his arrest.

Chief Justice Gulzar said the accused ran to Afghanistan and he was absconder since many years.

The counsel for the petitioner said that the accused owned a house in Peshawar and he often visited his house.

The Chief Justice asked the counsel why he did not inform the police when the accused visited his house.

The counsel said that there was no criminal exchange agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Supreme Court disposed of the case by ordering police and all concerned agencies to take action to arrest the accused.

The court ruled that if the applicant was not satisfied with the role of the police and the relevant agencies, he could approach the Supreme Court again.