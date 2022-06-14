UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Directs Mother To Submit Details Of Her Two Missing Daughters

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 08:57 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Dr. Mehreen Baloch, mother of two missing daughters, to provide all details of the missing girls to the Ministry of Interior

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case regarding abduction and Kidnapping of minor girls.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the mother to give a yellow notice to the Interior Ministry.

Addressing the mother, the Chief Justice said that the report submitted to the court stated that she (Mehreen) was not giving the picture of the girls.

Dr. Mehreen Baloch responded that she had already submitted pictures which were five years old and she had also given all the details in the yellow notice.

The Additional Attorney General said that the Interior Ministry had asked for photographs of the girls, a copy of the FIR and a yellow notice form. The joint investigation team (JIT) had also submitted its fresh report, he added.

The DIG Sindh Police said that the provincial authorities were in coordination with the Balochistan police. Based on information, two raids were carried out in Balochistan and one in Karachi, he added.

He said that some of the recovered girls were shown to the petitioner but they were not her daughters.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

