Supreme Court Directs NAB To Submit Material Regarding Arrest Of Khursheed Shah

Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:48 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit basic material regarding arrest of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah

A three-member SC bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the bail plea filed by Syed Khuraheed Ahmed Shah.

The NAB had alleged that the petitioner's properties that were purchased by him in the year 2005, 2008 to 2019 in his name and in the Names of his heirs and benamidars during such period, were beyond his sources of income.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for the petitioner, said that the allegations leveled by the NAB had not been made part of the reference.

The NAB prosecutor said that the government had formed a committee for clearance on the amendment in ordinance.

He pleaded the court to grant time for clearance on the NAB Ordinance.

Justice Mansoor asked the Prosecutor whether the current case was under NAB jurisdiction or not.

The counsel said that the whole issue was about the amount given for the purchase of 574 acres of land.

Justice Bandial asked whether Khursheed Shah was a public office holder when he bought the land.

The counsel said that the allegations by the NAB, were not made part of the reference. No order for arrest of Khursheed Shah by NAB chairman was on record, he added.

Justice Mansoor asked why NAB arrested Khursheed Shah instead of filing a reference.

Subsequently, the court sought details of the charges against Khursheed Shah and adjourned hearing of the case till Thursday.

