Supreme Court directs NAB to submit reply for not arresting accused involved in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ):The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for not arresting accused involved in fake bank accounts case.

The court also ordered NAB to file detailed report on the procedure of making arrests in line with NAB ordinance.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the bail pleas filed by Dr Dinshaw and Jamil Baloch accused in fake bank accounts case.

During the course of proceedings, the court asked the Prosecutor General NAB to find out reasons for not arresting the accused from NAB and inform the court.

The court asked the NAB to explain why discrimination was made in the arrest of the accused.

Advocate Rasheed A Rizvi counsel for Dr Dinshaw said that his client was in jail since last 20 months.

He said that only his client was arrested while the rest of the accused nominated in the reference were still free.

He said that Zain Malik was the CEO of the Galaxy Construction.

He said that his client bought the plot legally.

Rizvi maintained that there were 86 witnesses in the case and if this continued, three more years would be spent in jail.

Justice Mazahar asked what was the logic of arresting some accused and not arresting others in the same reference? The Prosecutor said that those who were not arrested might had applied for a plea bargain. The detailed report would state all the facts, he added.

Justice Bandial asked under what authority Chairman NAB decided about arrest of accused.

Justice Mazahar asked why only four out of 25 accused were arrested.

Against which the NAB prosecutor responded that the main accused had been arrested.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that nothing could be seen if NAB closes its eyes and ears.

He said that NAB did not take action against some individuals. Everyone knew who owned the building, he added.

Justice Mazahar said that Dr Dinshaw was in jail since last twenty months but charge was not framed against him.

Justice Bandial said that the court was discussing about transparency of NAB investigation.

Advocate Liaquat Qaimkhani said that all the money for the construction of Bahria Icon Tower was transferred from the accounts of Bahria Town.

Advocate Khawaja Harris said that the biggest beneficiary was Bahria Town. Rasheed A. Rizvi said that Bahria Town has paid Rs10 billion through plea bargain.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that NAB had claimed that it arrested the main accused but in this case the biggest beneficiary was Bahria Town.

Addressing the Prosecutor General NAB, Justice Bandial said that the court was concerned about why NAB was not arresting some accused.

Prosecutor General NAB Asghar Haider said that the main reason for non-arrest of the accused was plea bargain. NAB's hands were tied due to plea bargain applications, he added.

He said that Bahria Town's six plea bargain applications had been approved while seven were pending.

Addressing the Prosecutor General, Justice Bandial said that he (PG) was talking about other cases while the court was asking about this case.

The NAB Prosecutor pleaded the court to grant time as he could not read the case in detail.

Justice Mazahar asked what was the procedure for arrest of accused. The Prosecutor replied that NAB made arrests on merit but now the procedure had changed as the call up notices issued to the accused first.

He said that response was sought from the accused after which action was taken.

The court also sought report regarding plea bargain and adjourned hearing of the case till next week.