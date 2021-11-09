UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Directs NDU To Submit Record Of Its Student In Cancellation Of PhD Program

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the National Defence University (NDU) management to submit record of its student Nadia Asghar regarding cancellation of her PhD program

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case filed by Advocate Nadia Asghar regarding cancellation of her PhD program.

At the outset of hearing, the court directed Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman to review the record of the University and assist the court over the matter.

Justice Bandial said that apparently Nadia Asghar was severely punished by cancellation of her PhD program.

The counsel for Nadia said that Shehzadi Fatima had friendship with another student Ansar.

He said that her client did not harass anyone. He said that there were pictures of Shehzadi Fatima with Ansar.

Justice Bandial said that the matter was not so simple as there were also nude pictures.

The counsel for the University said that Shehzadi Fatima accused Nadia of harassment. The PhD program was canceled after an inquiry at the request of the student, he added.

Justice Bandial said that the court would not interfere in the academic affairs of the university. It seemed that severe punishment would harm the student's educational career.

The court directed the University to submit sealed record regarding harassment and adjourned hearing of the case.

