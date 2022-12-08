(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the special joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya to submit a progress report every two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the special joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya to submit a progress report every two weeks.

A five-member larger bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar heard the suo moto notice case.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman submitted a notification for the formation the special JIT. The JIT comprised of Islamabad police DIG Awais Ahmed, Muhammad Aslam (Inter-Services Intelligence), Murtaza Afzal (Military Intelligence), Federal Investigation Agency Cybercrime Director Waqar uddin Syed and Intelligence Bureau Deputy Director General Sajid Kiani, he added.

He said that the JIT could also contact Interpol to arrest the suspects in the case.

The Chief Justice said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had submitted good suggestions in its report.

Justice Mazhar asked how long it would take the JIT to conclude its investigation. The AAG replied that the investigation would be dependent on the Kenyan officials. He said that the team would make all possible efforts to complete the probe at the earliest.

The court then directed the JIT to submit a progress report to the court every two weeks.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned till first week of January.