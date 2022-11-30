UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Directs NHA To Submit Progress Report On Bhong Interchange Construction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Supreme Court directs NHA to submit progress report on Bhong Interchange construction

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to submit a progress report regarding the construction of Bhong Interchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to submit a progress report regarding the construction of Bhong Interchange.

A two-member SC bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard a suo motu case taking up an application filed by Raees Munir against changing the location of the interchange. The application was moved in a suo motu notice taken by the former chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed over a mob vandalizing a Hindu temple in Bhong village of Punjab's Rahim Yar Khan district last year.

During the course of the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel said that more than six months had passed since the court order.

Assurances were being given by the Ministry, but nothing had been done practically so far, he added.

The Additional Attorney General said that the Supreme Court had ordered the construction of an interchange at Bhong. The Ministry of Planning would strictly follow the order of the Supreme Court, he added.

He said that a new interchange would be constructed at Bhong on the motorway and the Ministry had issued orders to the National Highway Authority.

The court, making the statement of the Additional Attorney General a part of the record, asked the NHA for a progress report on the court order and adjourned further hearing of the case till January 2023.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Suo Motu Punjab Motorway Rahim Yar Khan Progress Temple January NHA Court

Recent Stories

Vatican's Economy Minister Resigns for 'Personal R ..

Vatican's Economy Minister Resigns for 'Personal Reasons' - Holy See

47 seconds ago
 Acting DIG PHP stresses measures to reduce number ..

Acting DIG PHP stresses measures to reduce number of road accidents

49 seconds ago
 Police arrest 10 outlaws

Police arrest 10 outlaws

52 seconds ago
 55th foundation day of PPP observed

55th foundation day of PPP observed

54 seconds ago
 Uniper Initiates Arbitration Against Russia's Gazp ..

Uniper Initiates Arbitration Against Russia's Gazprom Over Damages - Statement

4 minutes ago
 PPP has direct hand on pulse of general public: Na ..

PPP has direct hand on pulse of general public: Najam

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.