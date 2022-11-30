Supreme Court directs NHA to submit progress report on Bhong Interchange construction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to submit a progress report regarding the construction of Bhong Interchange.

A two-member SC bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard a suo motu case taking up an application filed by Raees Munir against changing the location of the interchange. The application was moved in a suo motu notice taken by the former chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed over a mob vandalizing a Hindu temple in Bhong village of Punjab's Rahim Yar Khan district last year.

During the course of the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel said that more than six months had passed since the court order.

Assurances were being given by the Ministry, but nothing had been done practically so far, he added.

The Additional Attorney General said that the Supreme Court had ordered the construction of an interchange at Bhong. The Ministry of Planning would strictly follow the order of the Supreme Court, he added.

He said that a new interchange would be constructed at Bhong on the motorway and the Ministry had issued orders to the National Highway Authority.

The court, making the statement of the Additional Attorney General a part of the record, asked the NHA for a progress report on the court order and adjourned further hearing of the case till January 2023.