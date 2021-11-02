UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Directs NHA To Submit Report Regarding Highways

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to submit detailed report about highways in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to submit detailed report about highways in the country.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case regarding the open auction of lease of petrol pumps established on public land.

During the the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice expressed annoyance with the Commissioner Faisalabad.

He said that the Commissioner office had sent 10 pictures and did not submit report regarding removal of encroachments. He said that the Commissioner Faisalabad also failed to submit the master plan of the city.

The counsel said that there were encroachments on 551 kanals of land and out of them 509 kanals of land had been evacuated.

The Commissioner Faisalabad pleaded the court to grant some time for submission of master plan.

Upon this, the Chief Justice asked why he came here as he did not know anything. He said that he failed to submit master plan since last four years.

Addressing the Faisalabad Development Authority Officials, the Chief Justice said that they were relying on a private consultant.

The court sought details of parks and playgrounds from the Commissioner Faisalabad.

The court ordered tree plantation and provision of basic facilities at the government parks.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned for a month.

