Supreme Court directs NH&MP to frame structure rules of service in six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) to frame structured rules of service in six months.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case filed by 250 sub-inspectors of NH&MP regarding their seniority.

During the course of proceedings, the bench asked the Additional Attorney General to direct the department to prepare seniority list of employees.

Justice Gulzar asked who is senior according to the merit list. He observed that both sides were claiming seniority.

The Additional Attorney General said that there was no seniority list in the National Highway and Motorway Police.

Justice Gulzar remarked that if there was no seniority list then how would court determine who was senior. The court could not fire in the dark, he added.

The counsel for the petitioners said that around 600 sub-inspectors were recruited in 2001. Three hundred sub-inspectors were sent to Hangu Training College, 250 sub-inspectors were sent to Karachi Saeedabad Training College while 50 were sent to Sihala Training College Islamabad, he added.

He said that Hangu Training College stopped result of firing test of 250 sub-inspectors while the college administration passed 50 sub-inspectors under arbitrary authority.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till formation of structure service rules.