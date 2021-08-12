UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Directs Officer, Staff To Submit Assets Details Till Aug 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 08:32 PM

Supreme Court directs officer, staff to submit assets details till Aug 15

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought details of assets owned by the judicial officers and staff by August 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday sought details of assets owned by the judicial officers and staff by August 15.

As per the circular issues by Supreme Court, "All officers/officials of Supreme Court are required to submit their Income and Assets Declaration forms for the period from July 01 to July 30. This proforma duly complete in all respects is required to be submitted on or before August 15 in a sealed envelope marked Declaration of Income and Assets." It was also observed in previous years that Declaration of Income and Assets forms of some employees were not duly filled in and necessary required information was missing which defeat the purpose of Assets forms, therefore, it was also directed that forms should be completed in all aspects, the circular read.

They have been advised to submit assets details as per their tax returns.

Those failing to submit details had been warned of strict departmental action. The move had been taken to ensure transparency and accountability of the officers and staff working in the Supreme Court, the circular further read.

Related Topics

Supreme Court July August All From

Recent Stories

Chairman RDA inaugurates free medical camp at Huss ..

Chairman RDA inaugurates free medical camp at Hussain Lakhani Int'l Hospital

3 minutes ago
 Kazmi stresses unity among Muslims to quell foreig ..

Kazmi stresses unity among Muslims to quell foreign agenda

3 minutes ago
 PNF to mark 'Independence Day' by holding matches

PNF to mark 'Independence Day' by holding matches

4 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

22 minutes ago
 Over 1.4m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 1.4m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan Movement worker relates what he saw durin ..

Pakistan Movement worker relates what he saw during independence movement

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.