Supreme Court directs officer, staff to submit assets details till Aug 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday sought details of assets owned by the judicial officers and staff by August 15.

As per the circular issues by Supreme Court, "All officers/officials of Supreme Court are required to submit their Income and Assets Declaration forms for the period from July 01 to July 30. This proforma duly complete in all respects is required to be submitted on or before August 15 in a sealed envelope marked Declaration of Income and Assets." It was also observed in previous years that Declaration of Income and Assets forms of some employees were not duly filled in and necessary required information was missing which defeat the purpose of Assets forms, therefore, it was also directed that forms should be completed in all aspects, the circular read.

They have been advised to submit assets details as per their tax returns.

Those failing to submit details had been warned of strict departmental action. The move had been taken to ensure transparency and accountability of the officers and staff working in the Supreme Court, the circular further read.