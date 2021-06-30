UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Directs 'Park View Housing Society' To Remove Armed Guards, Barriers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:02 PM

Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday directed the management of 'Park View Housing Society' to remove armed guards and barriers from the road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday directed the management of 'Park View Housing Society' to remove armed guards and barriers from the road.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Amin-Ud-Din heard PTI leader Aleem Khan's Park View Housing Society no objection certificate restoration case.

During the course of proceedings, the court ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Park View Housing Society to submit complete map of the area.

The bench observed that there was a contradiction in the maps provided to the court. It was important to provide a complete and accurate map to understand the real problem, it added.

Advocate Ali Raza, counsel for the Park View Housing Society, said according to the CDA, the road was not built on the land allotted to the society.

He asked how the society could built the road on the CDA allotted land if it had not possessed the land.

The additional attorney general said according to the Ministry of Climate Change, Park View Housing Society had occupied five kanals of its land. The housing society also occupied the CDA land, he added.

The counsel for CDA said the society had built a road on the space allotted for the apartments.

Justice Bandial said all institutions remained silent during the construction process on the illegal land.

Justice Munib Akhtar asked where was the CDA when the road was being constructed.

Justice Bandial said the facts in the case were controversial.

A representative of local residents also appeared before the court and said the housing society had installed barricades and security post on the road.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

