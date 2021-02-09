Supreme Court directs PC to submit plan regarding PSM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Privatization Commission (PC) to submit plan regarding privatization of Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM).

The court directed the Privatization Commission to submit details regarding steps taken to resolve the steel mills issue.

The court also appointed senior lawyer Rashid A. Rizvi as mediator for settlement between employees and mill management.

The court directed Razvi to submit report after meeting with mill employees and management.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case regarding PSM.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Muhammad Mian Soomro also appeared before the bench.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi said that if private steel mills were profitable then what was the problem of Pakistan Steel Mills.

The counsel for the employees said that administration was responsible for closure of mill.

The Chief Justice said that the steel mill was getting electricity, water, salaries and everything but the mill was closed.

Shahid Bajwa counsel for Pakistan Steel Mill said that the steel mill needs only 40 officers.

According to Chinese experts Rs500 million were required to run the steel mill, he added.

The court summoned secretaries of Privatization and Industries to appear before court on next hearing after two weeks.