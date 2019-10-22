Supreme Court directs petitioner to approach relevant forum regarding formation of Lahore High Court additional benches

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum regarding formation of Lahore High Court's (LHC) additional benches in Lahore

The apex court ordered not to interfere over the objections raised by Registrar's Office on the petition regarding additional benches.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court was informed that the full court of Lahore High Court administratively decided not to form additional benches of LHC.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that administrative decisions can be challenged on judicial side.

He asked the counsel instead of challenging the decision on the judicial side of LHC, he challenged the decision in the apex court.

The counsel for the petitioner said this was a case of public interest and fundamental rights.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that there was also an administrative matter pending in the Supreme Judicial Council.