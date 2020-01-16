UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Directs Plaza Owners To Submit Rs 20 Mln Within Week

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:14 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed a plaza's owners to submit Rs 20 million to the apex court within one week in a case pertaining to construction of plaza at a land allocated for swimming pool

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed a plaza's owners to submit Rs 20 million to the apex court within one week in a case pertaining to construction of plaza at a land allocated for swimming pool.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial conducted hearing on a contempt of court plea filed by the plaza owners.

The petitioners' counsel pleaded that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was not issuing 'no objection certification' to his client despite of the top court's orders.

CDA's lawyer pleaded that the top court had ordered the owners to summit Rs 45 millions on December 4, 2018. However, the petitioners had not submitted this amount so far, he added.

The petitioner's lawyer said that it was a big amount and it was difficult for them to submit it at once to this the bench directed the petitioners to submit Rs 20 millions to the court within one week.

Justice Bandial said that once the amount was submitted the top court would grant one week more to the petitioners to submit the remaining money.

