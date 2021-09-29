Supreme Court directs PMC to submit details of its laws in 7 days

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to submit details regarding payment of stipends in hospitals and details of its past and present laws within a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to submit details regarding payment of stipends in hospitals and details of its past and present laws within a week.

A three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case filed by Dr Umar and Dr Irfan over payment of less than the stipulated stipend.

During the course of proceedings, a representative of PMC said they could not prepare the case as they received court notice yesterday night.

The Chief Justice said such kind of excuses could not be narrated in the court. He summoned the Chairman PMC and Director Legal.

The court expressed annoyance over Director Legal PMC over failing to reply satisfactory answers.

The counsel for the PMC said President PMC was in Lahore.

The Chief Justice asked the counsel to reply his queries and stated that Section 27 of the Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020 mentioned payment of monthly stipend.

He asked why Pakistan Medical Commission Act was not being implemented.

Addressing the Director Legal PMC, the Chief Justice said the commission had submitted a bundle of documents but the basic question was not being answered.

The Director Legal pleaded before the court to grant her time for submission of details.

The Chief Justice said the PMC had submitted a notification approved by the Prime Minister. He asked that it was not mentioned under which law the notification, approved by the Prime Minister, was issued.

The counsel of a private hospital said the PMC Act 2020 empowered the Federal and provincial governments to fix a monthly stipend for house job doctors. He said Rs 43,000 monthly stipend for house job doctors was set by the private hospital itself.

The Chief Justice asked whether the federal or provincial governments fixed any stipend under the Act so far? The counsel replied that the federal and provincial governments did not fix any stipend for doctors on house job.

Later, the court directed PMC to submit details regarding payment of stipends in a week and adjourned hearing of the case tilll date in office.

