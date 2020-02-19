Supreme Court directs PR to provide Golf Club record to audit officials

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Railways (PR) to provide record of the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Lahore to the audit officials within a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Railways (PR) to provide record of the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Lahore to the audit officials within a month.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the Royal Palm and Country Club Lahore implementation case.

During the course of proceedings, the court said a report regarding management accounts of the Pakistan Railways should be submitted before next date of hearing. It also sought a report on international tender.

The petitioner's counsel said everything including the restaurant at the Golf Club had been destroyed. Cinemas had also been closed for several months, he added.

He said new members were included after cancellation of membership of old ones.

The counsel for the Railways said they were not giving new membership of the Golf Club and had only cancelled the membership of some honorary members. Repair work of restaurants was continuing.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the Pakistan Railways to look after at the Club's arrangements till a new experienced team was in place.

The petitioner's counsel said the Railways was not providing Club's record to the audit officials.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the Railways to set up management accounts and provide record to the audit officials. He also asked about the international tender for the Golf Club.

The Railways counsel responded that the international tender would be floated till April.

Later the case was adjourned for a month.