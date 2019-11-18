(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court Monday directed the Pakistan Railway (PR) to submit lease bidding plan and accounts details of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Lahore in 15 days.

The court also summoned concerned Railway officials on next date of hearing.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the matter regarding implementation of the court order for leasing out of the premises of Old Railways Golf Club.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the Railway counsel whether the Railway management had to run Railways or the golf club.

He said that the bidding process should be started immediately.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the auditor report had made serious accusations against the former administration.

Barrister Ali Zaffar counsel for the former management said that his client would answer all allegations.

He alleged that that the audit report was biased.

He said that after taking the control of club the Railways neither submit accounts details nor started the bidding process.

He said that the Railways administration did not obey the court.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that after the allegations in the audit, the former administration might not even be included in the bidding process.

The counsel for the Railways said that the previous administration hired the Ferguson Company for audit of the club.

He said that the Railways could not conduct audit of the club as the former administration did not provide details of accounts.

Ali Zaffar said that all records were with the Railway Administration.

Justice Bandial asked the counsel for Railways to file a case for a missing record.

He asked the counsel to provide details of records not received to the court which would later issue appropriate order.

The court directed the Railways administration to immediately begin the bidding process.

The Railways counsel said that they had filed a petition seeking three months time to hire a consultant for bidding process.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the counsel to submit the plan, then the court would issue the appropriate order.

NAB Prosecutor Nayyar Rizvi said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also filed a reference over the matter and Seventeen accused were named in the reference.

The court directed the NAB to continue its proceedings against the reference.

The court dismissed the Railways report, sought new report and adjourned hearing for two weeks.