UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Directs Private Schools Management To Transfer Deposited Funds In Profit Account

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:06 PM

Supreme Court directs private schools management to transfer deposited funds in profit account

Supreme Court Tuesday directed the private schools management to transfer the deposited funds in a profit account and sought replies from respondents on an application filed by a private school

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Supreme Court Tuesday directed the private schools management to transfer the deposited funds in a profit account and sought replies from respondents on an application filed by a private school.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the case regarding the refund of deposited security amount on an application of a private school.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the private school Ayesha Hamid informed the court that on its directive, the private schools had deposited the security funds and now the funds should be returned to the private schools.

Faisal Saddiqui counsel for the parents argued that the deposited money should not be returned to the schools and in light of SC decision, this amount had to be adjusted in the fees.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said according to the media reports the schools were not implementing the court verdict. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till January 2020.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Money January 2020 Media From Arab Court

Recent Stories

'Islam teaches balance in every day matters'

47 seconds ago

737 drug peddlers arrested in Lahore

49 seconds ago

Punjabi language most sustainable: Augustine

55 seconds ago

Baghdadi Death Unlikely to Impact IS Ability to Re ..

58 seconds ago

Hazara Motorway to boost to tourism: Uzma Jadon

1 minute ago

Two Prison Guards Monitoring Epstein Charged With ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.