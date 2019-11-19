Supreme Court directs private schools management to transfer deposited funds in profit account

Supreme Court Tuesday directed the private schools management to transfer the deposited funds in a profit account and sought replies from respondents on an application filed by a private school

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Supreme Court Tuesday directed the private schools management to transfer the deposited funds in a profit account and sought replies from respondents on an application filed by a private school.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the case regarding the refund of deposited security amount on an application of a private school.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the private school Ayesha Hamid informed the court that on its directive, the private schools had deposited the security funds and now the funds should be returned to the private schools.

Faisal Saddiqui counsel for the parents argued that the deposited money should not be returned to the schools and in light of SC decision, this amount had to be adjusted in the fees.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said according to the media reports the schools were not implementing the court verdict. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till January 2020.