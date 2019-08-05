UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Directs Punjab Govt. To Complete OLMT Projects Till January 2020

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:59 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Punjab government to complete Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project till January 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Punjab government to complete Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project till January 2020.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court grilled secretary transport Punjab over delay in Metro Train project and asked why the project was not completed yet.

The secretary transport said the provincial government had spent Rs 169 billion on metro train project.

Justice Azmat Saeed observed that the cost of the project was increasing due to delay. He remarked that the court would ensure completion of train project at any cost.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the previous government had started the project which was to due complete in October 2018.

He remarked that the work had not been completed despite passage of more than a year fixed-term period.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that the court had directed the concerned authorities to let Sabtain Fazl Haleem to continue his duties or nominate someone else for the job.

The secretary transport said he had suggested extension in employment duration of project director.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked Project Director Sabtain when metro train project would complete.

Sabtain pleaded the court to grant time till January 2020 for completion of the project.

Later, the court accepted his plea and directed that the project should be completed in fixed time frame.

The bench remarked that the court itself would supervise the project and adjourned hearing of the case till after summer vacations.

