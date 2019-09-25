UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Directs Punjab Govt To Submit Reply In Out-of-turn Police Promotions Case

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:08 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the provincial government to submit reply in a case regarding out-of-turn promotions of Punjab Police officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the provincial government to submit reply in a case regarding out-of-turn promotions of Punjab Police officials.

A five-member larger SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that there was need to improve system regarding promotions. Instead of going backwards, streamlined the police promotion system, he added.

He remarked that promotions should not be made only on the order of the Inspector General of Police or any other officer.

Advocate Umar Lalika said the Supreme Court had justified the promotion of his client in one of his decisions. No out-of-turn promotions was made after 2006, he added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked to create a new service structure in which the merit was maintained.

Later the court issued notices to all respondents including the Punjab government and adjourned the case till date in office.

