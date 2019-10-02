UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Directs Registrar's Office To Club All Petitions Regarding Restoration Of Employees During PPP Tenure

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:28 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Registrar Office to club all petitions regarding restoration of sacked employees by the Pakistan Peoples Party during 2008-13 and fix the case for hearing in November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Registrar Office to club all petitions regarding restoration of sacked employees by the Pakistan Peoples Party during 2008-13 and fix the case for hearing in November.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmad and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Gulzar remarked that people have considered this country as a personal property. The dismissed employees were restored for one day and all privileges were granted, he added.

He asked whether the national treasury is a charity form. No one took pain to save tax payers' money, he said.

