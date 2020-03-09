UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Directs Regularization Of Maid Working In Railway Hospital For 23 Years

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:05 PM

Supreme Court directs regularization of maid working in Railway Hospital for 23 years

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the government to regularize the service of a maid Mahar-Un-Nisa in Grade 1 working in the Railway Hospital for the last 23 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the government to regularize the service of a maid Mahar-Un-Nisa in Grade 1 working in the Railway Hospital for the last 23 years.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said that the Railway officers on an audit objection in 2015, wrote that the woman was a Railway employee.

The counsel for the Railways said that he did not know why it was written. The woman was a UNICEF project employee, he added.

He pleaded the court to adjourn the case.

The Chief Justice said that now this court did not get adjournment without a cause.

The Railway counsel said that dozens of people would have to be regularized due to this particular case.

The court after hearing arguments rejected the Railway appeal and maintainedthe decision of the Provincial Service Tribunal.

