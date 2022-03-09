UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Directs Schools To Submit Schedule For Evacuation From Cantonment Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Supreme Court directs schools to submit schedule for evacuation from cantonment areas

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the schools established in the cantonment areas to submit schedule for evacuation in one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the schools established in the cantonment areas to submit schedule for evacuation in one month.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case regarding removing educational and commercial building etc from the Cantonments Areas in Pakistan.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz said that the bench would hear review petitions of private schools and once the applications were approved, the matter would be settled. In case of rejection, schools would have to leave cantonment areas, he added.

He directed all schools to submit schedules that if the review was rejected, how long would it take to vacate the cantonment areas? He asked the counsel for cantonment boards what action had been taken so far to implement the decision of the Supreme Court? The counsel replied that all three thousand schools were issued notices and advertisements in newspapers.

Small schools would be evacuated in the next phase, he added.

He said that the board was considering to regulate some big schools and others would be removed.

Upon this, Justice Ijaz asked was there any law to regulate some schools and remove others?The counsel replied that there was no such law and it would plead the court to allow in the public interest. Justice Ijaz said that when there was no law, how could bench allow it above the law?Later, the court directed schools to submit schedule and adjourned hearing of the case for a month.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court All From Court

Recent Stories

Khuli Kachehris held to facilitate people

Khuli Kachehris held to facilitate people

52 seconds ago
 Two Sessions 2022; What it means for China and Pak ..

Two Sessions 2022; What it means for China and Pakistan

54 seconds ago
 Wales recall centre Davies, Navidi for France

Wales recall centre Davies, Navidi for France

55 seconds ago
 Algeria keen to promote trade and economic ties wi ..

Algeria keen to promote trade and economic ties with Pakistan

57 seconds ago
 Acquiring modern education need of hours to deal w ..

Acquiring modern education need of hours to deal with future challenges: MPA Aye ..

4 minutes ago
 Development schemes worth Rs 2.544 bln approved

Development schemes worth Rs 2.544 bln approved

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>