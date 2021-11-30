Supreme Court directs Sec Defence to submit details regarding use of cantonment land

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Secretary Defence Lt Gen (retd) Mian Hilal to submit details regarding use of cantonment board land in four weeks.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan resumed the hearing on the issue of military lands being used for commercial purposes.

During the course of proceedings, the bench rejected the report submitted by the Secretary Defence and remarked that the report claimed buildings on the cantonment land had been demolished, but these constructions were still standing there.

The Secretary responded that he would visit the sites in person and take pictures to compile a new report.

The Chief Justice remarked that according to law the cantonment land could not be used other than defence purposes. He remarked that if these lands were not being used for defence purposes, then they would be returned to the government as the government was the owner of these lands.

He said that cinemas, marriage halls, petrol pumps, housing societies and shopping malls were being constructed on the defence land.

He said that there were commercial activities taking place on cantonment lands.

The defence secretary said he will visit the area in person and compile a fresh report along with pictures.

The court asked the secretary to mention which cantonment land was being used for what purpose.

The secretary said that the term 'strategic defence' was a broad term. He claimed the commercial activities on the military land were also part of strategic defence.

He said the commercial activities on the military land promoted the welfare and boosted the morale of the army deployed on borders during peace times.

He said that an inter-services committee has been established to take notice of violations on the military land.

The hearing was adjourned for four weeks.