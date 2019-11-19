UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Directs Sindh Health Commission To Submit Report In Amal Umar Case In One Month

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Sindh Health Commission to submit its report in Amal Umar case in one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Sindh Health Commission to submit its report in Amal Umar case in one month.

A two-member SC bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Inspector General Sindh, Advocate General Sindh and Chairman Sindh Health Commission appeared before the court.

The AG Sindh informed the court that the provincial government had approved compensatory amount for Amal's parents.

The counsel for Amal Omar's parents said that it would be embarrassing for parents to accept the compensation being paid.

On the inquiry of Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the IG Sindh told the court that the officers were suspended and the cases registered.

Upon this Justice Gulzar asked whether it was enough to simply suspend those whose negligence killed the little girl.

The police report stated that training for the personnel has also been started, he added.

He asked whether a two-day training was enough as how much would the police learn in two days? Addressing the Chairman Sindh Health Commission, Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that after the court decision, his employees were pressuring the people.

He asked the Chairman that if the court found any illegal pressure, the court would terminate the entire department.

The people have serious allegations against the department and if proved the court would act strictly.

Later, the court directed the Sindh Health Commission to submit report and adjourned hearing of the case for one month.

