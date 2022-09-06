Supreme Court directs SPSC to individually evaluate applicants

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) to evaluate all the applicants individually and if the applicants met the merit of the available posts, they should be appointed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) to evaluate all the applicants individually and if the applicants met the merit of the available posts, they should be appointed.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case regarding appointments and other irregularities in Sindh Public Service Commission.

During the course of proceedings, the court also declared that the officers whose appointment process was completed would remain in place and the medical officers who were performing their duties after the appointment would also remain enacted.

Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for the petitioner, argued that the officers who were working were dismissed without hearing.

He said that the Sindh High Court used the power of suo moto notice which was against the constitution.

The counsel for the provincial officers said that the high court had no power to take suo moto notice.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court declared that the appeals had become ineffective after the new Public Service Commission Act was enacted.