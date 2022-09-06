UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Directs SPSC To Individually Evaluate Applicants

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Supreme Court directs SPSC to individually evaluate applicants

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) to evaluate all the applicants individually and if the applicants met the merit of the available posts, they should be appointed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) to evaluate all the applicants individually and if the applicants met the merit of the available posts, they should be appointed.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case regarding appointments and other irregularities in Sindh Public Service Commission.

During the course of proceedings, the court also declared that the officers whose appointment process was completed would remain in place and the medical officers who were performing their duties after the appointment would also remain enacted.

Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for the petitioner, argued that the officers who were working were dismissed without hearing.

He said that the Sindh High Court used the power of suo moto notice which was against the constitution.

The counsel for the provincial officers said that the high court had no power to take suo moto notice.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court declared that the appeals had become ineffective after the new Public Service Commission Act was enacted.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Sindh High Court All Merit Packaging Limited Court SPSC

Recent Stories

US Air Force Strategist Calls For New Approach of ..

US Air Force Strategist Calls For New Approach of 'Mutual Denial' Amid Ukraine C ..

3 minutes ago
 ZNPP Shelling Qualified as Nuclear Terrorism by UN ..

ZNPP Shelling Qualified as Nuclear Terrorism by UN Criteria - Russian Security C ..

4 minutes ago
 IAEA Mission Observes Damage at ZNPP - Report

IAEA Mission Observes Damage at ZNPP - Report

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court rejects pleas seeking normal fees fo ..

Supreme Court rejects pleas seeking normal fees for medical students

4 minutes ago
 IAEA Says ZNPP Shelling Should be Stopped Immediat ..

IAEA Says ZNPP Shelling Should be Stopped Immediately

12 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks details of pending case ..

Islamabad High Court seeks details of pending cases from ANF

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.