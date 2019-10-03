Supreme Court directs Tehsildar to divide 72 kanal land among legal heirs

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Tehsildar to divide 72 kanal land among the legal share holders on the spot located at Kot Fateh Khan area of District Attock

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case and directed the Tehsildar to distribute the land among the heirs on spot rather sitting in the office.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the Tehsildar to distribute land in a proper way so that shareholders do not get land in pieces.

To the extent possible, the land should be consolidated to shareholders, Justice Gulzar remarked.

He remarked that Revenue authorities should make the process easier for people.

He observed that in this case the Tehsildar divided the land into pieces which was not valid. The land was not cultivable by dividing it into pieces, he added.

Samandar Khan filed claim regarding partition of land in 1999. The case reached the Supreme Court through Tehsildar, Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner, Punjab board of Revenue and High Court.