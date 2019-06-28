UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Directs To Hand Over Royal Palm Club To Pakistan Railways

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:03 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday directed to hand over the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club to the Pakistan Railways after nullifying the contract between both parties.Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan issued the verdict at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan read the decision

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday directed to hand over the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club to the Pakistan Railways after nullifying the contract between both parties.Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan issued the verdict at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan read the decision.The court ordered the railways administration to handle all the affairs of the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, and to determine rules and regulations regarding the new management in three months.It was directed to the Pakistan Railways to manage all matters of the club in best way possible.Let it be known that the apex court had dissolved administrative board of the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in December, 2018 and ordered to immediately seize all the record.

Furthermore, the SC had reserved verdict regarding the case on April 11 after declaring the contract between both parties illegal.It is worth mentioning here that an inquiry against the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club is ongoing by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi.According to the anti-corruption watchdog, the authorities were involved in corruption by illegally allotting 140 acres of land - owned by Pakistan Railways - to Mainland Husnain Pakistan Limited (MHPL) on 49-year lease in 2001 for business purpose, and the national exchequer suffered loss of around Rs2.20 billion.

