ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday adjourned former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's appeal against the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) till January 2021.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case, filed by Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui seeking setting aside of report/opinion of the SJC and notification issued by law ministry dated October 11, 2018.

At the outset of proceedings, the court directed the Registrar Office to issue awareness notices to lawyers on objections to Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi bar associations' petitions.

Justice Bandial said this was an important case and the court wanted to decide the case after hearing counsel in detail.

He said routine cases were affected if the bench was more than four members.

Advocate Hamid Khan counsel for Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui said his client Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui would retire next year.

He said his client wanted the case to be decided soon.

Justice Bandial said the case would be decided before the retirement of Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui.

Rasheed A Rizvi, counsel for Karachi Bar Association said the reasons for not fixing their requests were not stated.

Justice Bandial said according to the Registrar Office, the language used in the applications was incorrect.

Rasheed Rizvi pleaded the court to inform about objections so he could submit application again.

Advocate Salahuddin, counsel for Islamabad Bar said his amended petition was also not fixed.

The court said all applicants would be notified regarding the objections.