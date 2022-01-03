UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Supreme Court directs to produce Arif Gul

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Monday directed the government to produce Arif Gul, a prisoner held at a detention center, before the court

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case regarding detention of Arif Gul, an accused of attacking a military camp near the Afghan border.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked the Additional Attorney General to produce Arif Gul before the court, but the additional attorney general submitted that Arif was in a detention center and it was difficult to bring him to the court.

The Chief Justice directing to produce him on Tuesday asked the additional attorney general, why the issue of Arif Gul's citizenship is pending since 2019? The Advocate General Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KPK) submitted that Arif Gul had attacked a military camp near the Afghan border area.

After his arrest, he was shifted to detention center for counseling and vocational training which has been completed, he added.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel asked was the law under which Arif Gul was kept in detention center, is now legal as FATA and PATA (provincially administered tribal areas) had now been merged with KPK? The court rejected the plea of Additional Attorney General and Advocate General KPK for grant of time and ordered to produce Arif Gul while hinting to summon country's chief executive if the orders of the court are not complied.

After the break, the Advocate General once again pleaded the court for time as there was a long traveling distance and the accused could not be produced today.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned until Tuesday (tomorrow).

