Supreme Court directs trial court to decide social worker Parveen murder case in a month

(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the trial court to decide social worker Parveen Rehman murder case within a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the trial court to decide social worker Parveen Rehman murder case within a month.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the case seeking appointment of judicial commission to probe into the incident of murder of Parveen Rehman, social worker/ director Orangi project.

During the course of proceedings, the court observed that surprisingly, the trial had been stalled for the last twenty months.

The counsel for the Federal Investigation Agency said there were five accused in the case, one accused Qari Bilal was killed that evening.

The counsel for the petitioner said Qari Bilal had nothing to do with the case.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali said if Qari Bilal had nothing to do with the murder, how did the weapons match? The counsel said the suspects were arrested three years after the incident.

Justice Bandial said if the accused were arrested what was the status of the case in the trial court.

Joint investigation team head Pir Muhammad Shah said evidence and statements had been completed and the case was pending forthe final arguments due to the SC.

Justice Bandial said the SC had not issued any stay order in the case.