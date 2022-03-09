UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Directs VC BZU To Submit Reply In Mashroom Growth Of Law Colleges Case

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Vice Chancellor (VC) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan to submit response in mashroom growth of law colleges case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case seeking implementation of the order 31.08.2018 (reported as 2018 SCMR1891 and detailed reasoning reported as 2019 SCMR 389) passed in Const.P.134/2012 and to pass restraining order against those who have violated this Constitutional order and the mashroom growth of law colleges.

During the course of proceedings, the court also issued notices to the government and the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar said that those who study law from abroad had to appear in a test here. Foreign-educated law graduates were double-examined, he added.

The Chief Justice said that if the quality of law education was improved, it would be reflected in the market. Children studying abroad were from privileged classes, he added.

He said that foreign-educated law graduates would be given more facilities. The court would first issue notice to the government and the HEC and a decision would be taken on their response, he added.

