Supreme Court dismisses accused bail in fraud case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed the bail of an accused allegedly involved in committing fraud in stock exchange business, on withdrawal of the petition.

A three member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted hearing on bail petition of accused Faisal Kamran Qureshi.

During the course of proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s counsel informed the bench that the accused had taken money from people on the name of investment in stock exchange. He stated that a reference had been filed in this regard and prosecution would make efforts for early proceeding on it.

Expressing concern on prosecution, Justice Mushi Alam observed that NAB used to start search evidence and witnesses after arresting the accused.

Why don't the anti graft body arrest people after completion of investigation and other procedure, he asked.

NAB's lawyer Imran ul Haq pleaded that the accused were used to be arrested early as there could be chances of record tampering.

The counsel for the accused argued that his client had returned all money to the relevant people.

He said his client had faced the same case in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

However, the NAB's lawyer said the accused had not returned all the money to the affected people.