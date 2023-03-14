Supreme Court dismisses accused bail in underage marriage case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed the bail of an accused allegedly involved in marrying to a 14-year old girl and instructed the trial court to early conclude the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed the bail of an accused allegedly involved in marrying to a 14-year old girl and instructed the trial court to early conclude the case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case regarding the bail of accused Syed Zafar Ali Shah.

Justice Isa questioned how a 14 year old girl could be married in Pakistan.

He said that the form-b of the girl was before the marriage and a verified document.

The defence lawyer adopted the stance that as per the medical report the said girl was seventeen year old.

He said that 14.5 year old girl could get married in accordance of the Islamic laws.

The court remarked that they could approach the Parliament for amendments if they had objections on law.

To a question, the lawyer said that this crime had a imprisonment sentence in Pakistan.

The court subsequently dismissed the bail.