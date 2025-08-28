The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the pre-arrest bail application of an accused Ali Raza in a cheque dishonor case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the pre-arrest bail application of an accused Ali Raza in a cheque dishonor case.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Malik Shahzad heard the case. During the hearing, the accused made it a condition that the plaintiff would have to take an oath on Quran if he was truthful.

The accused’s lawyer said there was no money payable by his client to the plaintiff. If the plaintiff swears, he would pay Rs. 700,0000 now. On the other hand, the plaintiff told the court that I swear that the money was payable to him by the accused.

Justice Shahzad Malik said an oath was not be taken like this, then the Holy Quran would have to be carried here. On the court’s instructions, the Quran was brought into the courtroom. Justice Salahuddin Panhwar said if the plaintiff wanted to carry the Quran, it was the will of the parties. The court would not intervene in the decision on the Quran, it would only decide on the law and merit.

After court observations, the accused removed the condition of oath on Quran.