Supreme Court Dismisses Acquittal Appeal Of 2 Illegal Fishing Accused

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:21 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed acquittal appeal of two accused Nakhuda Mustafa and Farooq involved in illegal fishing in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed acquittal appeal of two accused Nakhuda Mustafa and Farooq involved in illegal fishing in Balochistan.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said the magistrate's court decided the case in ten days. He said he did not have time to prepare the case.

Justice Mushir Alam said if courts decide cases late, it offends the litigants, even if courts decide cases early, it also disappoints the litigants.

He asked the counsel that he should be happy that cases were being decided on fast track basis in Balochistan. Even a murder case came to the apex court in four or five months in Balochistan while in the rest of the provinces, the case took years, he added.

The counsel said the accused had completed their sentence but the fishing trawler worth Rs7.5 million was still with the Fisheries Department.

Justice Qazi Amin asked the counsel that he had not approached the trial court or the high court in the matter.

