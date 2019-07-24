Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of murder accused

The Supreme Court on Wednesday maintained the Lahore High Court verdict and dismissed a petition filed by a murder accused Sadaqat Ali against life sentence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday maintained the Lahore High Court verdict and dismissed a petition filed by a murder accused Sadaqat Ali against life sentence.

The trial court awarded life imprisonment to Sadaqat Ali over murder of Rukhsana Bibi in Dhole Kanial Jhelum. The Lahore High Court also maintained the trial court verdict. Later the accused challenged the LHC order in the apex court.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case filed by Sadaqat Ali.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that he was pleased that the case filed in 2016 was concluded in just three years.

In the past, these cases used to wrap in period of 15 years. Currently, such cases are getting completed in a mere three years, he added.

He remarked that a case of Quetta was wrapped up by courts in just three months. "I am glad that due to our efforts cases were being ended in short span of time," he added.

Later, the court after hearing arguments maintained the LHC order and dismissed accused's plea.